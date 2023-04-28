Iowa Republicans praised the Environmental Protection Administration April 28 for announcing a waiver to allow E-15 fuel sales nationwide during the summer months.
The fuel, a blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline, is generally prohibited from being sold in the summer because of environmental concerns.
But Iowa’s congressional delegation and state officeholders have implored the EPA this year to lift that restriction, arguing the fuel lowers emissions and saying it will ease fuel costs nationwide.
The blend is generally about 10 cents cheaper by gallon than gasoline or lower ethanol blends.
The EPA issued the rule on Friday, saying the move would bring down fuel costs for Americans and help ease a supply crisis worsened by the war in Ukraine. Without the change, E-15 would not have been available starting May 1.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa Democratic governor, said in a tweet the decision is “not only proof of the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to homegrown, renewable biofuels, but also to creating good-paying jobs and supporting economic growth, particularly in rural communities.”
More than 300 Iowa gas stations offer E-15, and that is likely to rise under a law Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed last year mandating most gas stations in the state offer E-15 by 2026.
“This is a huge win for Iowa farmers and our ethanol industry and proves that even our biggest adversaries can’t ignore the advantage biofuels brings to our country’s economy and national security,” Reynolds said in a statement Friday. “Now all Americans will have access to cheaper, cleaner-burning fuel this summer!”
Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst urged the administration to make the waiver permanent.
“NEXT STEP: Let’s stop relying on emergency waivers and make this permanent,” she said in a tweet Friday.
The EPA in March announced plans to permanently allow year-round sales of E-15 in eight Midwestern states, including Iowa, but not until 2024. Iowa officials bristled at the delay, and argued a waiver should be granted for this summer as well.
In March, Iowa Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird joined with the Nebraska attorney general in sending an intent-to-sue letter to the EPA, warning of legal action if the agency did not allow the sale in 2023.