DES MOINES — Farmers and landowners may now sign up for water quality and soil conservation cost share funding as part of the state’s Water Quality Initiative, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
These funds assist farmers with adopting practices including planting cover crops, transitioning acres to no-till/strip-till or applying a nitrogen inhibitor.
Farmers who are planting cover crops for the first time are eligible for $25 per acre through the cost share fund. Farmers who are continuing the practice can receive $15 per acre. Producers transitioning acres to no-till or strip-till are eligible for $10 per acre. New users can also receive $3 per acre for utilizing a nitrogen inhibitor when applying fall fertilizer.
“All farmers and landowners should look for opportunities to add more conservation practices, and this cost share program is a great way to help with that,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said.
Last fall, over 3,900 farmers and landowners enrolled in this cost-share program. More than 430,000 acres of cover crops, 14,200 acres of no-till/strip-till and 5,800 acres of nitrification inhibitors were enrolled in the program in 2022.
Cost share funding through IDALS is limited to 160 acres per farmer or landowner. The funds will be made available in July, but farmers may start submitting applications immediately through their local Soil and Water Conservation District offices.