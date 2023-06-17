Finding ways to add people to your farming operation can be a challenge, particularly as it relates to family.

Emotional stress combines with financial stress as families look to maintain relationships with the people they see the most. Giving each member of an operation a clearly defined role can be the best form of relief, said Larry Van Tassel, director of the Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska.

“Too often family harmony can be disrupted when operating procedures are not clearly stated,” Van Tassel said. “You need to make an effort to develop some standard operating procedures before they are brought back home, especially if more than one child is on the farm and both have families of their own.”

Northeast Iowa farmer Ryan Oberbroeckling and his wife joined his family’s operation near Garnavillo in 2012 when he added River Ridge Pork, a pig feeding business. In 2020, they bought their first plot of land.

Ryan had been managing some of the livestock operations of their farm, and Kristen has been working as a seed salesperson to provide supplemental income.

Now, they are able to expand more on their own, but without the work with his family, it would have been incredibly difficult, he said.

“They really helped us get started and get going,” Ryan said. “That first year, if it wasn’t for round bales, we might have had a sinking boat right from there. But we all worked through it.”

Oberbroeckling said seeing the effectiveness of adding to the operation with his pig-feeding business has given him ideas in case any of his children, still under the age of 5, eventually want to join.

“I have no idea what they will end up doing, but if farming is what they want, we’ll have a few ideas on how to get them started,” he said.

Van Tassel said the most important thing about adding an operation or family member to the farm is to keep in mind some of the extra costs associated with more employees.

He estimates that giving an annual salary of $35,000, combined with insurance and other factors, would come out to be a $76,778 cost per year to the farm after factoring in taxes, health insurance, housing, utilities, any vehicles needed and other miscellaneous factors. The figure doesn’t have to be excessive, but it needs to be enough, he said.

“How much additional gross income will need to be created by the farm to meet these annual expenditures?” he asks.

That will be the biggest factor in determining where an operation can add or cut back to bring a new member onto the farm. If the money is not immediately available or may take a while to materialize, “You could have them work off the farm for a few years, gaining skills and experience to help the operation,” he said.

“If they are expecting to assume management of the operation in the future, finding a way for them to gain experience will help them be successful,” he said.