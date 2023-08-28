Editor’s note: This is part of a series featuring winners of the Iowa State Fair Way We Live award for 2023. Iowa Farmer Today is a sponsor of the award.

ANKENY, Iowa — Staying close to home has been one of the constants for the Griffieon family.

The Ankeny, Iowa, farm family has been living and farming in the central Iowa region for more than 160 years, and LaVon and Craig Griffieon, the fifth generation, are now watching the sixth and seventh generations continue that tradition. The close sense of family they have helped them receive one of the Way We Live awards at this year’s Iowa State Fair.

“We are the fifth generation on the land and fourth in the house here,” LaVon said. “Our grandkids are the seventh generation.”

Through those years, the Griffieons are no stranger to most aspects of agriculture, running a diversified crop and livestock farm that has included a cow/calf herd, feeder beef, pasture-raised broiler chickens, turkeys, sheep, open-air pigs and egg-laying chickens. The family direct-markets much of their product on the farm.

Each addition to the farm over the years has a story, LaVon said.

“When I married Craig they had beef and I grew up on a small farm in northwest Iowa,” LaVon said. “We had it all. The first thing I did was get a bottle lamb. My mother-in-law said, ‘We’ve never had sheep on this farm,’ so I got that started.”

She said the addition of chickens to the farm came from her children. Her son, Nick, wanted to purchase a four-wheeler at a young age, so LaVon said he had to earn the money himself for the vehicle. The process took a little longer than he and a friend may have expected.

“They built the pens, got the feed and figured with 100 chickens they would have enough,” she said. “They lost $11. So the next year they bought 200 chickens to make his money back and get the four-wheeler. They started using their own mix and a neighbor’s grinder and made a value-added product because it was antibiotic-free and was non-GMO.”

Seeing the success at the farmer’s market with non-GMO chicken, the family transitioned some of their livestock to non-GMO and found a lot of buyers through the Iowa Food Coop and other farmers’ markets.

With so much livestock combined with a row crop operation, it takes all hands for the Griffieons.

“Most of the kids live within three-quarters of a mile of home and the other lives only 17 minutes away,” LaVon said. “It’s great. We have a lot of help from grandkids and I watch some of the little ones here.”

Education and conservation have been another important aspect for the Griffieons, with LaVon starting some Ag in the Classroom experiences with local schools and having many students come out on field trips throughout the school year. She also said the family recognizes the importance of employing conservation practices on the farm, including reshaping their creek banks, planting a riparian buffer and fencing cattle off the banks, installing rocked water crossings for the cattle and dividing pastures into paddocks.

Daily Headlines Daily Ag News and Market information from across the midwest. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Aaron Viner Follow Aaron Viner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false