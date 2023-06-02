Doug Fricke says this year’s World Pork Expo, scheduled for June 7-9 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, promises to be a great event as it celebrates its 35th anniversary.

“It’s growing into a much bigger show than we thought,” says Fricke, director of trade show marketing with the National Pork Producers Council. “We’ve added more hospitality tents, and we have more outdoor equipment displays as well.”

The trade show continues to expand into other areas of the fairgrounds, and Fricke says the array of exhibitors offers something for everyone.

“If there’s something you need, you can find it at the expo,” he says.

This year’s schedule includes 12 educational seminars for producers, with topics ranging from global marketing to sustainable farming to foreign animal disease. Seven of those seminars are part of the Pork Academy, with the others sponsored by businesses.

Lunch at The Big Grill will be served all three days, with the grill positioned south of the Varied Industries Building.

PQA Plus training is also available during the expo. Fricke says PQA training will also be offered in Spanish.

Fricke says producer registrations are coming in quickly now that the bulk of spring planting is done.

“Our trade show is as big as it’s ever been, and we’re excited about that,” he says. “We’re looking forward to a great week.”

A complete World Pork Expo schedule may be found online at worldpork.org/.

Expo education

Join Pork Checkoff for Pork Academy sessions at the World Pork Expo to gain solutions for your farm and expert insights on topics from gene editing to global markets.

Topics include:

Wednesday, June 7

Porkonomics: An Economic Outlook for the Pork Industry

Is Gene Editing the Next Frontier?

FAD Defense: From Ag K9s to On-Farm Solutions

Thursday, June 8