Recent rainfall may have perked up area pastures, but farmers need to pay close attention to both grass and legumes as the growing season moves into fall.

Daren Redfearn, Extension forage agronomist with the University of Nebraska, says much of the Midwest experienced drought-like conditions for much of the summer. That means grass stands struggled, so it makes sense to let them grow as much as possible before cutting hay.

“Those grazed brome pastures aren’t recovering as fast as the hay field might be because of the small amount of rain we have had, especially in eastern Nebraska,” Redfearn says.

He says some harvested hay experienced heavy rains, which will cause it to lose some yield through deterioration.

“I would really like that to grow as long as I can and harvest when you have adequate drying conditions,” Redfearn says. “Check the weather and look for a long window that will allow you to cut the hay and bale it without excessive moisture.”

He says hay prices remain very strong, with alfalfa hay selling for about $210 per ton. Good grass hay will bring $180 per ton, Redfearn adds.

Many farmers may be looking to get a fourth cutting of hay this year, says Aaron Saeugling, Extension forage agronomist for Iowa State University based in southwest Iowa.

He says the general rule of thumb is to cut alfalfa 5 to 6 weeks prior to the first killing frost. Sampling says data indicates that on average in southwest Iowa, the first killing frost comes in mid-November.

“So you want to wait to cut it until probably Oct. 1,” Saeugling says. “You don’t want the alfalfa in a rapid growth phase when you cut it.”

When it comes to grass, Saeugling says there’s a lot less to worry about. Farmers want to leave some grass stubble out in the field to help the stand survive a brutal winter.

He says most will get two cuttings, primarily because they often wait too long in the spring for the first cutting due to rapid growth.

“If you manage it properly, you can get a cutting in September,” Saeugling says.

Producers wanting to stockpile forage likely should have stopped grazing those pastures in August. Saeugling says those that are stockpiling won’t want to start grazing until probably mid-September, and then continue to graze until that first killing frost.

Saeugling says drought conditions hampered forage production in western Iowa and other regions of the Midwest, but adds recent rains have helped in pasture production, which should help stands survive during the winter.

Daily Headlines Daily Ag News and Market information from across the midwest. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jeff DeYoung Follow Jeff DeYoung Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false