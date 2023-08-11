Anyone driving near Charles City will be able to find the Forsyth farm by looking for a bright orange sign.

The family is being honored as one of the six Way We Live Award recipients at the 2023 Iowa State Fair for their advocacy in crops and livestock. But the family prides itself on its show pigs.

“You need the right quality to do well in shows,” Wyatt Forsyth said. “Breeding for leanness, the right composition of fat and structure, we really found a passion in that.”

While show pigs will eventually show up at market, raising them takes different attention to detail, Wyatt said. That leads to a lot of research on a hog’s parents and grandparents, which allows them to make decisions on which gilts to keep as breeding sows.

The Forsyth family has found many ways to be involved in agriculture. The family farms 2,500 acres of row crops, including corn and soybeans, with most of the farmland family-owned. In addition to the show pigs, the Forsyths also raise dairy cows, sheep, beef cattle and commercial pigs.

Wyatt said every member of the family contributes when it comes to farm labor and chores, and nearly every member has been a part of FFA and 4-H if possible. They keep those ties even when there isn’t anyone in those organizations with their show pig sales. While county fairs are wrapping up in August, their season is year-around.

“Pigs are typically sold around the Midwest to FFA and 4-H participants who plan to show the animal during the summer fair season,” Wyatt said. “Fall pigs are sold more frequently in the Southwest as their fairs are held in February and March.”

Wyatt said they often get customers from across the country.

“Our pigs have been at the Iowa State Fair, up to northern Minnesota and Wisconsin and national shows on the coasts,” he said. “We’ve even had pigs clear down in Texas. It’s been going strong for many years.”

He says there can be challenges when combining family and business, but those challenges often make them closer as a group.