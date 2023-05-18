ATLANTIC, Iowa — Zak Kennedy grew up in the cattle business, so it only seems natural that he would make it his life’s work.

Kennedy and his wife Emily farm near here in Cass County, part of a partnership that also includes his brother Mitch. The couple has three daughters — Clara, 13; Cassidy, 11; and Cadence, 9.

The family farms about 1,500 acres in the rolling hills of western Iowa. They have a 150-cow commercial herd, with Angus as the genetic base, in partnership with one of their employees.

They also feed cattle — some owned and some custom fed.

Kennedy says improving the quality of the land has always been a priority, and many conservation technologies have been implemented over the past several decades.

“You want to leave it in better shape than it was when you got it,” he says. “Our family has always tried to do our best to do that.”

Cover crops play a big role in improving soil quality.

“At least 75% of our ground will have cover crops,” Kennedy says. “Some of it will be harvested or grazed, or we will plant them just because we think the soil needs it.”

He says cereal rye is the primary cover crop used, and they have also tried triticale.

They also harvest hay off ground that might not be suitable for row crop production.

The bulk of their corn crop is used in the feedlot, although Kennedy says he will sell some corn as the cash flow dictates it.

He has been active in the Cass County Cattlemen’s Association, although he says that with three young and active daughters, he doesn’t have the time to volunteer that he once had.

Kennedy sits on the board for Producers Livestock Marketing Association based in Omaha, a job he says can take some time out of his schedule.

The family has also hosted a number of farm tours, including working with Practical Farmers of Iowa.

“If someone wants to come out, we’re more than happy to show them around,” Kennedy says.

He says his daughters like farm life, although the family lives in Atlantic.

“They like horses and cows, but I’m not going to push them into this,” Kennedy says. “If they have interest, we can make that happen.”

He says like any other business, the cattle business has its ups and downs.

“This is a business where it’s a long-term gain. Nothing happens overnight,” Kennedy says. “We are more efficient today than we were years ago. Right now, it’s a good time to be in the cattle business, and I think it will be for a while.”