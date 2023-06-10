RYAN, Iowa — Doug Carroll likes to tell people he came with his family’s farm.

“I grew up here and when my parents moved off the farm, I stayed with it,” he says. “I’ve been here 55 years.”

Carroll, his wife Jamie and their children milk 120 cows on their Delaware County farm. They also grow corn, oats and hay.

“We’ve been this size for 4 or 5 years now,” he says. “To expand would be pretty costly. Inputs have risen considerably. We have two sons coming into the operation, too.”

Carroll says that like much of agriculture, the potential for profitability in dairy can be erased due to higher feed prices, among other factors.

“Milk is $15, and three years ago that would have been pretty good,” he says. “But with the cost of inputs, profit margins have really slipped. If we didn’t have the dairy margin insurance, a lot of dairy producers would be out of business.”

A year ago, milk prices were in the $24 range.

Carroll sees milk production through his duties off the farm. The northeast Iowa farmer currently serves as vice chairman of the National Dairy Board and is also on the boards of Midwest Dairy and the Iowa State Dairy Association.

He says milk has seen a surge in popularity over the past three years, not only domestically but internationally.

“Exports are definitely a bright spot for us,” Carroll says, adding 20% of U.S. milk production is shipped out of the country.

Americans consume 72 pounds of dairy products per capita annually. That compares to just 2 pounds in Asia, he says,

“We have a delegation going to Singapore in June, and that’s very exciting,” Carroll says.

He says milk products that offer things like extra protein or are lactose- free have seen a surge in popularity among U.S. consumers. Cheese remains a very important part of the diet, Carroll adds.

Checkoff funds are used to help educate young people about the importance of dairy in the diet.

“We want to talk to them when they are young, so they will continue to like dairy products throughout their lives,” Carroll says.

He says there are some concerns. Bringing young people into the industry is challenging due to costs and land availability.

“The amount of capital to get started is substantial,” Carroll says. “It’s tough to bring someone in unless you bring them into an existing operation.”

He says people are always interested in how their dairy products are produced.