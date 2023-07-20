Sharing our stories as farmers is important because the more the world knows about agriculture, the easier it becomes to understand how and why we take care of our land for future generations to come. That’s why the Iowa Corn Promotion Board is proud to have the Iowa Corn Mobile Education Trailer, an interactive classroom on wheels for Iowans of all ages.
Every farmer uses different techniques, farms various crops or livestock and markets their corn in a different way based on their experiences, land needs and what’s available around them. This is why the Iowa Corn Mobile Education Unit makes it a one-stop-shop to learn all things corn. From ethanol production to the foods on your table, it offers insight into our lives as farmers and the work we put in on the farm to put fuel in your vehicle and food on your plate.
Even though I as a farmer can’t attend every consumer event, ag day and county fair in the state, the publiccan still learn about the value and impact of corn through the Iowa Corn Trailer. Iowa Corn staff travels the state with the trailer all year-long to share the importance of corn in consumers’ everyday life and our stories as farmers.
To learn more about the trailer and its upcoming summer events visit https://www.iowacorn.org/about/checkoff
Larry Buss is a farmer from Logan, Iowa, and currently serves as the Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB) President.