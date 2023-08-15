People are also reading…
Live cattle futures were 47 to 65 cents lower on Monday. October settled about a dime off the low for a $1.25 range. Nearby feeder futures were down $0.97 to $1.52 to end the first trade day of the week. USDA had no cash activity to report for Monday, calling trade $180 in the South last week and $188 in the North, according to Total Farm Marketing.
As is not uncommon the august contract went of the board at a $23 premium to October. Last year at expiration Aug was near $22 and back in 2019 it was a near $30 gap – often traders adjust their long term charts to make for a smoother transition. Yesterday, the front month lean hog futures were $0.97 to $2.17 weaker. August contracts expired at $102.25 to be settled against the Index with the usual two day lag, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.