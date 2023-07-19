People are also reading…
Expectations for Friday’s Cattle on Feed report are “very bullish, which may leave traders in a position to be disappointed,” The Hightower Report said. “We may also see some hesitancy to push the market much higher ahead of the reports.”
October’s hog contract “could be headed lower,” The Hightower Report said. “The market could be facing heavier supply ahead.” Last month’s quarterly hogs and pigs report suggested tighter supplies of market ready hogs, “but it also indicated an increase later in the year.”