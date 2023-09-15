People are also reading…
A strong Thursday rally of as much as 1.35% led fat cattle to new LoC highs, and October’s $2.32 gain set a new all time high for the lead month. Sep feeders stayed under their high printed Monday, but were also up by 0.66% on the day. The Nov and Jan contracts rallied as much as $3.77 (1.45%) and set LoC highs, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Front month lean hog prices were down by $0.55 to $1.25 on Thursday. That reduced the October contract’s week to date gain to $1.82. The National Average Base Hog price dropped back 65 cents in the PM update to $78.44. The CME Lean Hog Index for 9/12 was $86.48, up by 35 cents, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.