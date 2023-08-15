In feeder cattle, volatility is believed being exaggerated by the thin volume, says Christopher Swift of Barchart. “Producers have physically marketed large swaths of production this summer that may not have them be market participants again for months down the road,” he said today.
Concerns about Chinese demand, active Brazilian exports, and a general uptrend in the dollar have raised concerns about the US pork export outlook, The Hightower Report said today.
Further, the CME Lean Hog Index has been narrowing to the CME pork Index. This is negative for packers, Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said today.