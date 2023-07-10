People are also reading…
The nearby July and August lean hog contracts gave back triple digits on Friday, but still ended with a net $3.35 and $2.55 gains for the week respectively. The back months were mixed within 30 cents of UNCH on Friday. USDA quoted the Friday afternoon National Average Base Hog price at $97.25 after a $2.95. The 7/3 CME Lean Hog Index increased another 37 cents to $94., according to Total Farm Marketing.
The June non-farm payrolls number came in below expectations, reducing fears of continued inflation and recession -- and that is good news for domestic beef demand, according to the Hightower Report.