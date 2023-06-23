People are also reading…
Prop 12, which was set to go into effect in California on July 1, was moved back to January 1, 2024, for the initiation date, granting the market participants five additional months of preparation (and ability to sell more pork inside California), according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
The Cattle on Feed report this afternoon is expected to show U.S. feedlot inventory as of June 1 to be down 3.4% from a year ago at 11.428 million head. This would be the ninth month of year-on-year declines in feedlot numbers. May placements increased 1.7% from a year ago, and marketings are likely up 1.6%, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.