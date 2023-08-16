People are also reading…
“October cattle saw choppy action as it fell to a 2-week low before finishing Wednesday with a mild loss and a fourth negative daily result in a row,” the Hightower Report said. “The market continues to consolidate its gains from last month and seems to lack a fundamental driver to take it to new all-time highs.”
October lean hogs avoided the steep declines of the past two days as it held in a tight range, but did reach a new 1 ½ month low before finishing Wednesday with a minimal loss,” the Hightower Report said. “The market has found technical support at the 50% retracement of the May-July rally at 77.70.”