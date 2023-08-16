Related to this story

Most Popular

Hogs, cattle looking for direction

Hog markets “may face more sideways action,” The Hightower Report said. “After driving steadily higher earlier this summer, pork prices have l…

Lean Hogs

Pork cutout futures finished the first trading day of the week with $0.40 to $1.45 losses. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday a…

Hogs bounce back to close week

October live cattle markets are finishing the week with losses as “the likelihood for Fed interest rate increases,” The Hightower Report said.