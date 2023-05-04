People are also reading…
There is a bearish tilt toward the economy, “and the inability for the (cattle) market to take out April 13’s highs” has led to a “fairly aggressive 3-day selloff,” The Hightower Report said. “The market faces tightening supply ahead.”
Technical action also turned bearish for the hog market yesterday after a rally in June’s contract stopped short of support, The Hightower Report said. “The cash market is in a decent uptrend,” but is still at a discount to the futures market.