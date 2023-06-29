People are also reading…
“August live cattle worked higher on Thursday and reached their highest level since the key reversal day on June 7,” the Hightower Report said. “The weekly US export sales report was mediocre, with beef sales for the week ending June 22 coming in at 12,048 tonnes, down from 13,305 the previous week and below the four-week average of 12,805.”
“August lean hogs traded in a wide range on Thursday as the market chopped around ahead of the USDA quarterly Hogs & Pigs report,” the Hightower Report said. “US pork export sales for the week ending June 22 came in at 26,691 tonnes, down from 28,661 the previous week and just shy of the four-week average of 26,874.”