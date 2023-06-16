People are also reading…
With one more trade day ahead of the 3-day weekend, lean hog futures are up by $2.30 in July and $6.35 in August for the week. Front month lean hog futures were mixed at the close within 85 cents of UNCH. The now lead month July and the 2024 contracts saw pressure, as the other 2023 futures closed 15 to 62 cents in the black, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Front month feeder cattle futures fell by triple digits as the grain market saw broad based buying on Thursday. Futures were only 0.6% lower across the front months at the close. The finished cattle futures market settled with 10c to 32 cent gains on Thursday after a nasty sell off on Wednesday, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.