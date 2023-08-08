People are also reading…
Yesterday, live cattle futures dropped $1 to $1.47. Cash trade activity was quiet as August futures headed into potential deliveries. The USDA reported cash trading picked up on Friday with sales made mostly near $188 in the North and limited volume near $178 to $179 in the South, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Hog futures were 50 cents to $1.62 higher on Monday. October was $1.20 off the session high at the close but still had a nice gain. The USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $2.25 weaker to $97.42. The CME Lean Hog Index for Aug. 3 was $105.47, down by 39 cents, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.