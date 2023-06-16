Cattle prices lift higher after cash market develops, Alan Brugler of Barchart, said today as the cattle futures market is traded 0.45 to $1.72 in the black.
Open interest on hogs has fallen sharply as the market has made its move off the contract lows from May 26, and does August hogs traded to another new high for the move this morning but were lower on the day at midsession, The Hightower Report said today.
Corn and soybeans have skyrocketed this week, said livestock writer Christopher Swift in his cattle recap for Barchart today. The spotty showers in the "I" state's, gave way to drying weather forecasts. As the demand for US corn and soybeans is exceptionally low, both domestic and export, this is believed a weather rally and not demand driven. “Violent swings are anticipated now with trends most likely not going to materialize. If anything, I would look for more straight up or straight down trading in grains,” he said.