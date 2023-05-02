Related to this story

Most Popular

Livestock markets rise sharply

Cattle markets closed “moderately higher” today, “with an outside day up,” The Hightower Report said. “Uncertainty about the demand for beef g…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;