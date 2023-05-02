People are also reading…
The hog market “may have rallied too far, too fast,” The Hightower Report said, but the market may have a positive tilt to supply outlooks and a higher cash market short term. “Ideas that last week’s rally was overdone helped to trigger some selling pressures.”
Cattle markets were “moderately lower” yesterday, despite hitting their highest point in two weeks, The Hightower Report said. “The market has corrected the overbought condition of April 13 with choppy to sideways price action since.”