Technical action turned bearish for cattle on Tuesday, the Hightower Report said. “Traders see the potential for a weakening U.S. and global economy as a factor which will hurt demand,” they said. “Speculators are already holding a hefty net long position and the market has failed to make a new high … since the key reversal on April 13.”
Hog markets dealt with “choppy and two-sided trade” yesterday, as buyers are “reluctant” with a big premium of June futures to the cash market, The Hightower Report said.