People are also reading…
Cattle markets started the week lower after a rise to close last week. “June cattle closed moderately lower on the session after a successful test of the contract highs on Friday,” the Hightower Report said. “Talk of the short-term overbought condition of the market and some demand concerns helped to pressure.”
Hogs were lower Monday due to a number of factors. “June hogs closed sharply lower on the session and the market is trading into new contract lows,” the Hightower Report said. “Production has come in a little higher than expected, and traders also view the demand tone as bearish.”