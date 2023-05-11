People are also reading…
The cattle market “fell sharply” yesterday and cash markets were weaker this week, The Hightower Report said, but the continued discount to the cash market continues to limit any drops in the June contract.
The hog market “is still operating under the positive technical influence” of Tuesday’s reversal, The Hightower Report said. “Weakness in the pork product market and concerns that production will be higher than expected due to liquidation of breeding stock” are pressuring the market.