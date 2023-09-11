People are also reading…
The front month hog market closed 15 to 82 cents lower if you look past October’s $1.30 drop. October ended the week at a net $1.52 loss, and Friday pulled Dec into the red as well settling 15c lower Friday to Friday. The October contract still holds a $7.07 premium to Dec., according to Total Farm Marketing.
Live cattle futures settled mixed on Friday. For the week, October ended with a $3.07 gain. USDA confirmed cash trade for the week was established near $180 for the South, +$1-$2, and stayed near $290 in the beef for the North. Feeders were mostly higher, though Sep faded on Friday with a 22 cent loss. That completed the week at a net $3.50 gain and settled just 60c under the new ATH, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.