“October live cattle trading in a generally sideways pattern but did make a new low for the week,” the Hightower Report said. “The market has been in consolidation mode since putting in all-time highs in mid-July and has seen choppy, back and forth trade for the past few sessions.”
“October hogs were lower for the third session in a row, as the market was pressured by seasonal weakness and lower pork prices,” the Hightower Report said. “The USDA pork cutout came in at its lowest level since June 30 yesterday, and this morning it came in at $102.01, down $1.64 from yesterday’s AM number and down $1.04 from yesterday afternoon.”