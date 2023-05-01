People are also reading…
“June cattle closed moderately lower on the session after trading higher early in the session and reaching up to the highest price level since April 19,” the Hightower Report said. “The market has corrected the overbought condition of April 13 with choppy to sideways price action since.”
“June hogs opened slightly lower on the session and the market closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Ideas that last week’s rally was overdone helped trigger some selling pressures. Pork production is at a similar level to last year.”