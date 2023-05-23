People are also reading…
Front month fat cattle futures bounced nearly $1 in some contracts from the early session low on Monday. Despite the afternoon bounce, futures were still 10 to 70 cents in the red at the close following a neutral Cattle on Feed report and USDA confirmation of a 5-year-old cow with atypical BSE in the Southeast on Friday, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
The front month hog futures market was mostly triple digits lower at the close. July ended the day on a 97 cent loss, while the other front months were $1.15 to $1.30 in the red. The USDA National Average Base Hog price was $1.45 stronger in the PM report at $80.43. The CME Lean Hog Index was 71 cents higher to $79.13 on 5/18, according to Total Farm Marketing.