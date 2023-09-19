People are also reading…
Lean hog futures followed most of the ag markets lower on Monday. The October contract was the exception with a 12 cent gain for the day. The other nearbys were down by as much as 1.3%. The week’s cash trade was mostly unestablished on Monday. USDA’s National Average Morning Base Hog price increased 33 cents to $77.86. The CME Lean Hog Index for 9/13 was another 46 cents higher to $86.94, according to Total Farm Marketing.
In a broadly weak Monday for ag commodities the live cattle market ended with 57c to $1.17 losses. Feeders were weaker yet with triple digit losses of as much as $3.52. CME reported a 1,602 contract reduction for October feeders during the drop from LoC highs on Monday. Note, CME data had net new selling in the deferred feeders, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.