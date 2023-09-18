People are also reading…
Live cattle futures ended Friday 20-38 cents off their highs on $1 to $1.47 gains. The October contract printed a new all-time high and was up by $3.70 for the week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Lean hogs remained in the black for the week, though futures pulled back some on Friday. The front months settled the day UNCH to 25 cents weaker, save for a 2 cent gain in the June contract. October stayed at a net $1.60 gain for the week Friday to Friday. Friday’s National Average Morning Base Hog price was $77.51, down by another 81 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index for 9/12 was $86.48, up by 35 cents, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.