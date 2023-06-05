People are also reading…
June fat cattle futures added another $1.52 to the week’s move on Friday, settling with a net $9.07 gain for the week. That was the largest single week move for the lead month since April 2020’s $9.67 loss, and was the biggest weekly rally since October of 2017, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Hogs were triple digits higher again on Friday. The front months were up 1.6% to 3.8% on the day, leaving the June contract with a net $10.65 gain for the week, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.