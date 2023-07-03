In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass rose $5.70 to $96.66/cwt.
- National live was reported at $60.40.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass gained $4.74 to $97.26/cwt.
National carcass cutout rose $5.55 to $108.00/cwt.
Deferred contracts were higher today due to the smaller than expected supply coming soon, as the USDA pork cutout continues to rise. “It is the highest since last August,” The Hightower Report said.
“USDA estimated the week’s hog slaughter under federal inspection at 2.332 million head through Saturday,” Alan Brugler with Barchart said. “That put the year’s pace at 63.133 million head, compared to 62.378 million last year.”