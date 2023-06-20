In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up 73 cents to $95.56/cwt.
- National live was unchanged.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 43 cents to $95.78.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.44 cents to $94.42/cwt.
Hogs ended the day higher after a very volatile start.
“A significant gap higher, a lower trade to fill the gap, and then close near the high suggests traders are not done buying pork just yet,” said Christopher Swift of Barchart.
Pork prices are firm, but The Hightower report asks if the rally was too fast.
“The highest pork cutout in six months and lower hog weights provide some fundamental support to the hog market, but the market has already experienced a steep bounce off its contract lows, and the sharp drop in open interest indicates new buyers are hesitant,” The Hightower Report said.