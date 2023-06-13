In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 85 cents to $94.09/cwt.
- National live was up 83 cents to $66.56
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $1.71 to $94.38
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.32 cents at $89.52/cwt.
August lean hog have made an impressive rally off its May 26 contract lows, and most of this appears to be short covering, with open interest declining steadily throughout the move, The Hightower Report said today.
A positive signal for trend short-term was given on a close over the 9-bar moving average. “It is a mildly bullish indicator that the market closed over the pivot swing number, The Hightower Report said today.