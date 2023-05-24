People are also reading…
The hog market is “technically oversold,” The Hightower Report said, with “no sign of a short-term low.” The July contract hit a new contract low for its fourth consecutive session, and the market may be watching for liquidation of breeding stock, which would give December hogs support.
“Given recent weight data, producers appear to be current with marketings,” The Hightower Report said. “Production for the third quarter is expected to be down 35 million pounds from the second quarter. Production normally increases 50-150 mln pounds from the second quarter … so this is a supportive development.”