Chinese Custom’s data showed 110k MT of pork imports for August. That was down 21% from Aug ’22. The year-to-date total was 9.6% above 2022’s pace with 1.17 MMT through August, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
December hogs have been in a sideways pattern since June and have failed several attempts to push through the June high at 78.10, according to the Hightower Report. The market has no fundamental story to change the picture, with pork prices choppy and no dramatic changes in production expected apart from seasonal patterns.