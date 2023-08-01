People are also reading…
Pork cutout futures were stronger on Monday with 20 cent to $1.07 gains. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased $3.74 to $117.21, as bellies were $15.75 higher to $231.76 (just $10 under the record). USDA reported Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 476k head. That is 20k more than last week and compares to 412k head during the same Monday last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.
October lean hogs pushed above the July 21 high yesterday to resume their uptrend. The pork market is in a seasonally strong period and this lends support to hogs, according to the Hightower Report.