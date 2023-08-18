In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 51 cents to $93.52/cwt.
- National live was unreported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base unchanged at $92.60.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.62 to $106.17/cwt.
Already by midday, hog futures posted a triple-digit rally across the front months, Brugler Marketing said today.
By the end of the day, October hogs were sharply higher as the market continued its rally from yesterday. “This was despite pressure from outside markets,” The Hightower Report said today.
It’s common knowledge, pork demand wanes after the Labor Day which explains the recent $8 sell-off, says William Moore, a market analyst in his Ag Master column today. But, what stopped the break in its tracks was a sharp increase in weekly exports and the extreme discount October Hogs hold to cash – leading to its rally this week. “These factors could well hold the market in a tight range – offsetting weaker demand,” Moore says.