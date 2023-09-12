People are also reading…
Pork cutout futures settled in similar fashion with a $1.02 gain for Oct, but 37 cent gains for the other nearbys. USDA saw the National Pork Carcass Cutout Value $1.65 stronger on Monday morning to $99.45. Monday’s FI hog slaughter was estimated at 480k head, matching the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
In last month’s USDA supply/demand report, US pork production was expected to increase 640 million pounds in the fourth quarter -- an increase at the upper end of the historic range, according to the Hightower Report. Traders may be watching today’s report to see if there are any dramatic changes in forecasts, which could set the market tone for the next few sessions.