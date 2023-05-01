Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The hog market finished last week posting “moderate gains” due to short-covering and profit-taking going into the end of the week, Total Farm …

Lean hogs

Hog weights for the Iowa/Minnesota region are at 286.9 pounds, down slightly from last week and down nearly two pounds from a year ago. The we…

Lean hogs

The hog market “is in a transition period into the second quarter,” The Hightower Report said. “In the first quarter, production came in highe…

Lean hogs

Headed into the last trade day of the week, the front month hog contracts are sitting at $3-$4 gains from last Friday, Alan Brugler of Brugler…