In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $1.18 to $72.85/cwt.
- National live was $55.62, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 45 cents to $75.59
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 85 cents to $80.47/cwt.
Analysts continue to watch trends in hog slaughter numbers. “USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 2.387 mln head through Saturday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That compares to 2.454 mln head last week and 2.367 mln head during the same week last year.”
The technical picture showed some positive indicators while also calling for some caution. “The upside crossover of the 9 and 18 bar moving average is a positive signal,” the Hightower Report said. “Studies are showing positive momentum but are now in overbought territory, so some caution is warranted.”