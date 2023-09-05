People are also reading…
Pork cutout futures closed Friday 35 cents to $1.47 higher. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $1.48 higher in the Friday PM report to $93.70. USDA estimates the weekly hog slaughter under federal inspection as 2.388m head through Saturday. That is 107k head lighter for the week, but is up 18k head from the same week last year. The YTD slaughter remains 1.4% ahead of last year’s pace, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
October hogs could be drawing support from the sharp reduction in Iowa hog weights last week to their lowest level this year, according to the Hightower Report. Weights typically start to increase this time of year, and the 4-pound decline was the biggest single-week drop on record.