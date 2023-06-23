Yesterday’s decline from a short-term overbought level suggests a near-term top is in, but stronger pork prices could support the market today, according to the Hightower Report.
Lean hog prices have dropped by triple digits in the lead months with 3% losses each in July and August. That flipped the lead month contract back to net red for the week’s move. Profit taking was the main driver, with preliminary open interest dropping 4,489 contracts.
The USDA’s National Average Afternoon Base Hog price was $94.79 on Thursday, down by $1.55. The CME Lean Hog Index for June 20 was $89.62 after an 87 cent increase, according to Total Farm Marketing.