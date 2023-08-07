People are also reading…
The pork cutout futures market was triple digits higher on the day, with a $1.15 gain for October. Friday afternoon’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value dropped $1.94 to $113.69 and bellies were down by $10.71, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
The gap lower last week in Oct hogs leaves the market vulnerable to more pressure this week, according to the Hightower Report. The market has been maintaining a mild uptrend over the past month but may be losing its seasonal support.