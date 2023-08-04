People are also reading…
October hogs gapped lower on Thursday and fell to their lowest level since July 19. The market was under pressure from a risk-off mood and a disappointing weekly export sales report, according to the Hightower Report.
The FAS Export Sales report showed 17,826 MT of pork was sold during the week that ended 7/27. That was a drop from 25k MT last week and was 43% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top buyer for the week with 41% of the total. Pork shipments were a 4-week high 27k MT, taking the full year total to 933,433 MT. The export pace remains 7% ahead of last year as the 3rd largest volume on record, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.