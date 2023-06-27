People are also reading…
USDA’s NASS will release the quarterly hog inventory data on Thursday after the close. Traders expect to see a 71.808m head inventory on average, or 0.7% loss from June 1 ’22. The breeding herd is anticipated to come in 0.6% below last year, with some estimates down as much as 1.6%, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
August lean hogs respected the key reversal top from Thursday by failing to take out that day’s high on an early rally yesterday and settling back near unchanged on the day, according to the Hightower Report. That may give bearsw the upper hand today.