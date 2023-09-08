People are also reading…
Front month lean hog futures were $0.45 to $0.95 higher on Thursday. The 2023 contracts were up by over 1%, leaving the October contract at a 22 cent loss for the week’s move. Dec sits at a weekly 67 cent gain. The National Average Base Hog quote increased $1.13 to $80.26. CME’s Lean Hog Index dropped 55 cents on 9/05 to $86.01. , according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
The export sales report may draw the market’s interest today after the relatively strong pace of the last three weeks. Exports sales could be bullish if above 30,000 tonnes, according to the Hightower Report.