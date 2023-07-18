In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass rose $2.25 to $104.25/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass rose $1.40 to $104.46/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 3 cents to $112.68/cwt.
“There’s plenty of reasons for hogs to correct,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. He cited Chinese demand concerns, higher hog weights and an increase in pork production.
Pork cutouts have declined only three times this month, The Hightower Report said. “Hot weather is headed to the northern plains and Midwest and this could raise concerns about weight gain.”