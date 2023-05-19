In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $1.45 to $80.45/cwt.
- National live was unchanged.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 37 cents to $87.68
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 65 cents at $84.38/cwt.
Hog futures fell by triple digits today, despite USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showing 32,000 MT of pork was booked for the week that ended May 11. “That was a 6% increase for the week and was up 32% from the same week last year,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
Average weights are low, which suggests producers are current with marketings, and the market will be experiencing a seasonal decline in production over the near term. “However, the huge premium of June hogs to the cash market could be a limiting factor,” The Hightower Report said today.
USDA estimated the week’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 1.87 million head, which is up 18,000 from last week but down from 1.893 million during the same week last year, Alana Brugler of Barchart said today.